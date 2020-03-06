Newsfeed Now

Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom

Newsfeed Now

by: Kimber Collins

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The story of Zachary and Cindy Edwards’s marriage started off like any other. A beach ceremony in August of 2018 surrounded by friends and family on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

It was during the post-wedding photoshoot that things quickly changed. Zachary noticed a swimmer caught in a riptide during a red flag warning day. Without a second thought, Zachary swam to the individual and assisted in saving his life.

The United States Coast Guard heard of this heroic act and is awarding Zachary with the Gold Lifesaving Medal on March 11 in Mobile.

The Gold and Silver Lifesaving Medals were created by Congress in 1874 to honor any person who rescues or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck or other perils of the water.

