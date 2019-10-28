East Texas woman in need of kidney transplant from good Samaritan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas native has been waiting over five years for a kidney donor, and is now turning to strangers for help.

Jane Ann Morrison lives in Tyler where she drives her red car with the sticker reading “Kidney donor needed ASAP please call (903) 530-5400.”

After she discovered her kidneys were failing, Morrison went on dialysis to support their 14 percent function.

Now she spends around 15 hours a week connected to a dialysis machine where large needles are placed into her left arm for four hours at a time.

Her husband and sons are unable to donate due to medical reasons, and now shes asking strangers in East Texas to consider donating their organ.

Her nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care say humans can live comfortably with one kidney, and can change the life of another person.

Morrison says if she gets the transplant it would change her life, and she would spend her time encouraging the patients at her dialysis center to encourage them that they can make it though as well.

She also has a grandson who’s due in December, and wants to spend as much time as possible with her family.

If you’d like to get in contact with Jane Anne, please call (903) 530-5400.