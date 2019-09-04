Happy birthday, Beyoncé!

by: CNN Newssource

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2016 file photo shows Beyonce performing at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce announced on her Instagram account, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, that she is expecting twins. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

September 4 is a very important day in the lives of the BeyHive.

It’s Beyoncé’s birthday, also known as “Bey Day.”

The singer turned 38 years old on Wednesday.It looks like Queen B kicked off the birthday celebrations a little early this year. Yesterday, the Grammy winner posted pictures of Jay-Z and her crew singing “Happy Birthday” at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. They even presented her with a cake backstage. She also watched Lizzoperform.

We can’t wait to see what this next year will bring!

