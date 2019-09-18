K-State student lives school motto, helps student in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A student at Kansas State University lived out one of the schools mottos of “students helping students” when he came across a woman who was caught in a rainstorm while going to class in her wheelchair.

K-State junior Broc Putnam held an umbrella for the woman in the wheelchair all the way to her class.

Someone snapped a photo of the act of kindness that is now going viral online.

Putman said he knew he had to help when he noticed that all of her books were getting soaked from the rain.

“I don’t see myself in that photo, I see a K-State student helping another K-State student,” Putnam said. “That’s what this whole university is built on, students helping students. I look at that and see that I was one of the thousands of acts that happened on campus that day.”

He said all he caught was the woman’s name once he made it to her class but would like to find out who she is so he can say hi on campus.