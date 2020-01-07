LSU fan shows tiger pride with tricked out ambulance

Newsfeed Now for January 2: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise, a young author inspires others to stand up for bullying

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – LSU fans know how to make a statement.

Mark Babin is a super fan who bought an ambulance and tricked it out to show his tiger pride. He calls it the fan-bulance.

“I sat in it one day and started looking around and I figured I can make it like a man cave on wheels,” Babin said.

Babin said he originally wanted a bread truck, but a customer sold him the ambulance. It’s covered in purple and gold. The lights on top are LSU colors.

Inside, there’s a smoke machine, helmets, TV, audio equipment, stuffed tigers and strobe lights. Babin said he’s made several changes over the last four years, even making it child proof.

Babin said, “I took anything they could grab and yank and grab and kind of tucked it away and tied it down to where it couldn’t move. Then once I got it all working and everything playing, I used it a couple times. I didn’t like it again so I changed everything again.”

Many fans love the picture on the back of the fan-bulance. It makes it look like you’re at Tiger Stadium.

Babin said the fan-bulance is also used in several Mardi Gras parades. His focus now, is trying to get to the National Championship Game to see the Tigers play.

“If I get some tickets, I’m going. You’re gonna see me there. In that. You can’t miss me. Come say hello. Please,” Babin added.





