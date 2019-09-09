Man who discovered sunken Titanic tells students how he plans to find Amelia Earhart’s plane





ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNT) – One Kansas man has made it his mission to find Amelia Earhart’s missing plane and Tuesday he made a stop in her hometown of Atchison to share how he plans to find it.

Dr. Robert Ballard is a famous ocean explorer who found the sunken Titanic. He spoke to students at Atchison High School to show where a focus on math and science education can lead them.

Dr. Ballard spoke about new technology that will help him find the missing plane.

“Oh it’s there, we’re not looking for the Lock Ness monster,” said Ballard. “I think it’s absolutely going to be found. It’s just a matter of when.”

Senator Jerry Moran helps fund the projects and spoke to the students as well.

“We’re also pleased to be here to try to improve the amount of interest in stem and steam education science engineering research,” said Moran.

If you would like to see the 24-hour live stream of the search for Earhart's plane, click here.








