Mom discusses difficulties finding baby products such as baby wipes

by: Caroline Carithers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — With the increased concern over coronavirus, many people have had difficulty in finding specific products in grocery stores such as hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and others.

Bryanne Soileau is a mother who is concerned that she cannot find the necessary items to care for her baby such as baby wipes.

Soileau says that she went into several grocery stores and could not find baby wipes. She says she has even tried online shopping only to find that prices had gone up and limited supplies were available.

Soileau believes people are using baby wipes as a replacement for other items that are out of stock.

“It is not just the Clorox and cleaning supplies, it’s the toilet paper that people are using the baby wipes to replace, but we have to save the stuff the babies need for the babies,” she said.

    Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

