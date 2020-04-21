Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020

More protests urging Tennessee to reopen expected at capitol

State parks reopen today, first phase in gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

State parks reopen Monday, first phase to reopen Texas economy begins during COVID-19 pandemic

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

FAMILY HIT HARD: An Alabama family is warning others about the dangers of COVID-19 after three deaths within the family. WIAT’s Michael Clark reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

REMEMBERING DEEP HORIZON: Ten years ago (April 20, 2010), the Transocean owned and British Petroleum operated Deep Water Horizon oil rig exploded killing 11 crew members and starting the largest marine oil spill in history, spewing between four million and five million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. KLFY’s Darla Montgomery takes a look back.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BULL RIDING CONTROVERSY: A controversial bull riders event is back on in Oklahoma. Many bucked the news when word spread of the event in late March. KFOR’s Adam Snider reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GIVING TO THOSE IN NEED: A man from Chesapeake, VA donated his entire $1,200 federal stimulus check. He posted on Facebook asking people to write to him if they were unemployed due to the coronavirus. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.