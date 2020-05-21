Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020

BEATING THE VIRUS: First UT Health patient grateful for a second chance at life

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a major concern for people is how the virus spreads. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to learn more about COVID-19, it is believed to spread mainly from person to person and not through other ways, like touching surfaces.

OPRAH’S GIFTS: Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund. She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

BABY FATHER DATE: The birth of a baby is always a memorable experience. Add a pandemic and it’s more challenging. And with a required hospitalization for the mom, Bob Conlin and Shona Moeller had to get pretty creative to stick together in an incredibly frightening time. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

VETERAN RECOVERS: Sixty-one-year-old Brion Jefferson’s first realized he had COVID-19 symptoms when his wife touched him. The eight-year United States Army veteran wasted no time and got to the hospital. Eighteen days later, he woke up on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. KDVR’s Dan Daru reports.

AXE THROWING: What started as a simple idea has now become the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, with competitors all over the world. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

