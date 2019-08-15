Newsfeed Now for August 15: Debate over the death penalty; Fans remember Elvis

On Newsfeed Now for August 15, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. This weekend’s mass shootings are again stirring debate over the death penalty. Washington Reporter Brie Jackson joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SOCIAL MEDIA & BODY IMAGE: Young people are spending more and more time onscreen and are constantly bombarded with images on social media. Can all that screen time have a negative impact on your teen’s body image? WZDX’s Mary Stackhouse reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:48 in the video above.

SCHOOL PRANK: “It’s a tradition every year. The Seniors roll the Juniors. It’s all about school spirit,” Chris Palmer said. The first day of school and students in North Little Rock, AR are starting the year in a creative way that’s catching people’s attention. KARK’s Re’Chelle Turner reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:46 in the video above.

REMEMBERING ELVIS: On the eve of the death anniversary of Elvis Presley, thousands are expected to flock to Graceland for the annual candlelight vigil. WATN’s Jayln Souchek gave us a preview.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:06 in the video above.