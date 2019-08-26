Newsfeed Now for August 26: “God Bless Chick-fil-A”; Tracking the Tropics

On Newsfeed Now for August 26, the conversation began with the Great Chicken Sandwich War of 2019. We headed to Daphne, AL where the store claims to be one of the best in the world. WKRG News Director Chris Best joined the conversation from the drive-thru line.

“GOD BLESS CHICK-FIL-A”: If you’ve been to college, you know the struggles when it comes to on campus food. Well, one Mississippi College junior just learned a popular fast food chain is coming to campus, and he just had to make a song about it. WJTV’s Lanaya Lewis joined the conversation.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The area of low pressure that we have been watching east of the Lesser Antilles in the tropical Atlantic has now developed into Tropical Storm Dorian and is expected to become a hurricane by midweek. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart joined the conversation.

KNOWING THE KING OF ROCK: It’s not often that someone can say they knew the King of Rock. Nor can they say they knew him before he was the Elvis Presley, but one Alabama woman claims she helped him gain his confidence onstage. WIAT’s Jordan Highsmith reports.

