Newsfeed Now for November 6: Trump super fan; Teen runs for office

Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019

16-year-old runs for office

911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland

Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old

Zipline video

Trump to Attend Bama VS LSU Game

Ultimate politics fan shares excitement ahead of Wednesday's Trump rally

Newsfeed Now for November 5, 2019

BIKER DAD: Kid beats cancers, celebrates with bikers

On Newsfeed Now for November 6, the conversation began in Florida. A boy galls approximately 15 to 20 feet from a zip line attraction. The entire accident was caught on camera. WFLA producer Alexis Pastore joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TRUMP SUPER FAN: Nicholas Hadaway has always loved learning about history and telling others about the Presidents of the United States. One of his most impressive facts? He can name the presidents in order both forwards and backwards. KTVE’s Hunter Elyse shares the story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 3:56 in the video above.

HEADED TO THE GAME: Multiple sources are now confirming that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Alabama vs LSU game on Saturday. WIAT’s Tim Reid reports on the security preparations ahead of the game.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:59 in the video above.

TEEN POLITICIAN:  A 16-year-old Arkansas girl is entering the world of politics. Despite her age, and in hopes of sparking change, Allison Dougan has registered for a state house seat. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:57 in the video above.

