Newsfeed Now for October 15: Student admits wearing blackface; Search for missing 3-year-old continues

On Newsfeed Now for October 15, the conversation began in Birmingham, AL. It has been over 50 hours since Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted from a birthday party Saturday night. WIAT’s Conan Gasque broke down the latest information.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

STUDENT WEARS BLACKFACE: A University of Mississippi honors student has reported himself to the college for posting a photo online of him wearing blackface, prompting the school to issue a warning about costumes. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joined the conversation.

BAREFOOT MEMORIES: A surprise on a farm in Baldwin County, AL Monday morning for a woman celebrating her 79th birthday this month. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

