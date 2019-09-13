Newsfeed Now for September 13: Rare Harvest Moon; Democratic Debate wrap

On Newsfeed Now for September 13th, the conversation began with a rare harvest moon. It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th. KLRT meteorologist and anchor Pat Walker joined the conversation.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
HEATED DEBATE: Joe Biden parried attack after attack from liberal rivals Thursday night on everything from health care to immigration in a debate that showcased profound ideological divides between the Democratic Party’s moderate and progressive wings. White House reporter Brie Jackson joined the conversation.
SMART 6TH GRADER: A Mississippi student is breaking the internet after she scored a 27 on her ACT. WJTV’s Lanaya Lewis reports.
