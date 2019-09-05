Newsfeed Now for September 5: Dorian slams the Carolinas; NFL’s 100th season kicks off

Weeks away from the one year anniversary of the death of an LSU basketball player who was tragically killed, his mother said she is still reeling from the loss of her only child.

To those who did not know Wayde Sims, he may have come off as a tall and handsome jock playing basketball for LSU. To his family and especially his mother, Fay, he was her baby boy.

"I get emotional just thinking about it now. I just totally fell apart," Sims said.

September 28 marks one year since Sims and her husband, Wayne, received news no parent should ever have to.

"It's just an empty, gut-wrenching void that you feel when you look around and you realize reality is he's not here," she said.

Sims said there have been many tough days without Wayde, like his birthday and holidays. She said one of the hardest days was when she walked into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to cheer on the team her son was no longer a part of.

"My husband and I were always looking for Wayde. [We were] looking for them warming up so [our] eyes would always look at the court," she said.

However, through it all she tries to stay strong, crediting God through this difficult time.

"I believe that by the grace of God, I'll get through it," she said.

Another big help is her husband Wayne. She said with him by her side, she knows she can get through anything.

"Wayne and I said in the very beginning that losing our only child could do one of two things. It will either pull us apart or bring us closer, and pulling us apart is just not an option," she said.

As for her fun and loving baby boy, she said she knows he is smiling down on her from heaven. She said she can only imagine what funny thing he would be saying to her today.

"He would say 'mom, you doing too much,' but I think he would probably be proud," she said.