Photos, video show incident with suspended Alabama coach

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — An incident during Elba High School’s J-V football game Monday night led to the suspension of Varsity Coach Pate Harrison.

In the attached video and pictures provided to WDHN, it appears that Coach Harrison runs and slams into one of the players on the sideline. The young man is the coach’s son.

The video shows Harrison push past a player and referee before shoving his son around the neck/upper back area, causing the teenager’s head to snap back for a moment.

In a Facebook post, Harrison wrote that his son had told him to “shut up,” which caused him to lose his temper. He apologized for his behavior, saying there was no excuse for his actions.

The post has since been removed.







The Elba Clipper reports that Elba School Superintendent Chris Moseley suspended Harrison from coaching and teaching duties while he investigates the incident further.

The superintendent will hold a 12:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday afternoon concerning the matter.