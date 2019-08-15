Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in Florida vending machine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A raccoon was rescued after it became stuck in a vending machine at a high school in Volusia County, Florida Wednesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the snack bandit, writing “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”

This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School. pic.twitter.com/x0BR9kC4PQ — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019

Deputies and animal control officers placed the vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it outside where the raccoon could escape to freedom.

Here's the moment our vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom.



Thanks Deputy Danny Clifton, Deltona Animal Control Officer Marion Quinones and Pine Ridge High School Guardian Greg McWhorter! pic.twitter.com/BAvqnpxmhw — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019

The department did not say if the machine had to be restocked after the snack “burglary.”

Raccoons are the official state mammal of Tennessee.