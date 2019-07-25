RetailMeNot offering someone $5,000 to go on weeklong shopping spree

Closeup the colorful shopping bags were holding by lady hand,in front of grunge surface cement wall,in abstract art design,classic old film tone,blurry light around.

Shopaholics rejoice!

RetailMeNot is hiring a “shopping specialist” to test the coupon codes and cash back offers available on their app and website.

The company is seeking a bargain shopper to spend money at top retailers and restaurants for one week, while documenting each excursion and ensuring the effectiveness of their coupon codes and cash back offers.

The lucky participant will be given a $5,000 budget and one comped meal a day. And get this—you can keep everything you buy!

To apply, email the company at shoppingspecialist@retailmenot.com with a short video (60 seconds max) about yourself, in which you discuss your money-saving tactics and why you feel you are the best candidate for the role.

Applicants must have “a minimum of two years of shopping experience both in-store and online” and be at least 18 years old with a driver’s license.