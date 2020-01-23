See baby’s hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

See baby's hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "See baby's hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream"

Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship"

Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020"

Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting"

Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County"

Jory Worthern on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jory Worthern on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'"

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH - Jory Worthen

Thumbnail for the video titled "IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH - Jory Worthen"

Sunflower Showdown Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Showdown Fight"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21"
More Newsfeed Now

It may be freezing outside, but one baby’s reaction to her first taste of ice cream is warming hearts. For 9-month-old Blakely, a frigid day marked her first time trying ice cream, and her hilarious reaction to the dessert has quickly gone viral.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok before making the rounds on other social media accounts, the baby can be seen taking a few messy bites of a Baskin-Robbins cone before grabbing at the ice cream with both hands as her laughing parents urge her to let go.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.