Terry can back it up again in a new donated wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – “Back it Up Terry” has his brand new wheels.

While he’s getting used to them, he’s thinking of all the people who made the day possible.

Terry Davis become an internet star in a video that went viral on July 4, 2017. The fireworks took off, but Terry’s wheelchair didn’t; it malfunctioned.

Terry’s cousin Draco Wooten, just of camera with the internet famous words, “Oh Lord, back it up, Terry,” now on the back of Terry’s new wheelchair.

“I saw a story 4th of July weekend that I think maybe you did that said Terry need a new chair,” said April Allen of Quantum Rehab. “We wanted to step in a see what we could do.”

Allen has watched the viral video for two years and when Junior Sutton of Team Adaptive called and asked Quantum to donate the chair they jumped on board.

“Literally the next day I was here measuring Terry,” said Junior Sutton of Team Adaptive. “Drove six hours from Florida and never looked back.”

Monday, Sutton delivered a new van with a ramp.

“I was happy I was able to come up on my own without any assistance,” said Terry.

Terry’s new chair with all the hydraulic lifts, lights, and reverse switch that works is all about regaining the freedom Terry once knew.

“I haven’t been able to do anything like this, and I appreciate everyone who helped to make this possible,” said Terry.

“It couldn’t go to a better deserving family,” said Sutton. “It really could not. I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

“Without the fans we wouldn’t have done this,” said Annette Carter, Terry’s mother. “We wouldn’t have been able to do this. We just wanted to tell them thank you. You’re great family because you all our extended family.”