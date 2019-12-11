Breaking News
Wells Fargo Bank repossesses West Ridge Mall for $27M after foreclosing

Tiger Truck Stop bites back with billboard

Newsfeed Now

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Jacksonville ISD student honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacksonville ISD student honored"

Camel Billboard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camel Billboard"

Oriole Beach Elementary fifth-graders crochet scarves for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oriole Beach Elementary fifth-graders crochet scarves for homeless"

Newsfeed Now for December 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 10"

68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail

Thumbnail for the video titled "68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail"

Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community"

Newsfeed Now for December 9, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 9, 2019"

Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history"

Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history"
More Newsfeed Now

GROSSE TETE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) –

The Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete is turning a negative into a positive.

Photo courtesy of Deon Guillory

They have a sign up on the side of I-10 between the Lobdell and Grosse Tete exits that reads “Stop in for gas and a bite, next exit.”

The play on words is in reference to a Florida couple’s run-in a few months ago with Casper the camel. The story went international and now the truck stop is cashing in on the popularity.

“There’s definately been an uptick in more family oriented business. I mean, we’re gonna get our truck drivers no matter what. It’s brought in some that normally wouldn’t stop,” Assistant Manager Diana Hunt said.

The Tiger Truck stop is known for it’s exotic animals and petting zoo.

Hunt said there are plans to put up more billboards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.