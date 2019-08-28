TN restaurant employees caught on camera washing supplies in lake

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Restaurant employees of No. 1 Chinese Restaurant in Old Hickory were caught on camera Tuesday morning washing rags, a grill rack and other items in the lake.

Lance Glover captured the employees on camera and followed them back to the restaurant where they were taking the items inside.

Within a few hours, the Metro Health Department was on the scene investigating. An employee with the health department told News 2 that he made sure the restaurant properly washed the items and will continue to follow up with inspections. They tell us they haven’t had any illnesses tied to the restaurant on Robinson Road.

The restaurant scored an 89 on the last health report in July.

The Metro Public Health Department’s Food Division is closing the restaurant until they have demonstrated they have completed the necessary steps to clean and disinfect the food prep surfaces and equipment.

The restaurant notified the public that it will reopen at 6:30 p.m. the same day.