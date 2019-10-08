Unregistered sex offender arrest in Foley; guns, sex doll confiscated

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — 57-year-old Ricky Bible has been living in Baldwin County for the last four years in the Summerdale/Foley area usually at an RV park. But, now he is in the Baldwin County Jail after a student at Summerdale Elementary told the school resource officer about a possible inappropriate interaction with Bible.

“Very brave for her to go ahead and talk to the officer and that’s what prompted this investigation,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators quickly learned Bible was a convicted child molester from Georgia and an unregistered sex offender. “The investigators went down there and arrested him as he was leaving. He was packing up to leave and go back to the state of Georgia.”

A search of his home revealed guns, sex toys and a life-size, anatomically correct sex doll. “The doll is more of a juvenile-sized, which I didn’t know they sold that, but is a juvenile-sized doll.”

Investigators say Bible bounced back and forth from Georgia and Alabama for decades but you won’t find him on any sex offender registry. “This guy, for whatever reason decided he was going to move off, has moved off and moved right back again that was a loop-hole he took advantage of.”

That loophole has since been addressed and now states must verify a sex offender has registered before he is taken off a registry.

Bible faces eight felony charges and is being held on an 80 thousand dollar bond in the Baldwin County Jail.