Woman Refuses $80 Ticket And Flees, Only To Be Tased And Arrested On Felony Charges

CASHION, Okla. (CNN) — A 65-year-old woman became aggressive on a routine traffic stop after refusing an $80 ticket, and now she’s facing jail time.

Debra Hamil was stopped by a Cashion Police officer for a broken tail light, but it escalated, ending with the officer tasing the woman and placing her under arrest.

The incident was caught on the officer’s body camera.

The video shows the officer presenting Hamil with an $80 ticket for the broken tail light, which she told the officer she had been driving around with for six months.

“It’s $80, so you have til September 16th to take care of this,” the officer tells Hamil.

Hamil complained that she wasn’t getting a warning instead, and the officer told her he wouldn’t give a warning since she had knowingly driven around with the defect for half a year. That’s when things turned worse, and Hamil refused to sign the ticket.

“Well, I don’t want to sign it because I don’t want to pay $80,” she tells the officer. He then asks her to get out of the car, but she refuses, telling him, “you be fair with me and I’ll be fair with you.”

Instead, Hamil rolls up her window as the officer tells her to step out of her pickup. He then tells Hamil she’s under arrest.

After cursing at him and telling him to “shut up and give me that and I’ll sign it,” Hamil takes off.

The officer follows Hamil on a short pursuit, his body cam and dashcam show. When Hamil finally pulls over a second time, the officer orders her out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Once again, she refuses, but this time the officer pulls her out of the truck.

The body cam shows that as the officer attempted to handcuff Hamil, she turns and kicks him in the groin and refuses to put her hands behind her back.

It’s then that the officer tases her and finally places her under arrest.

Once in his police vehicle, the officer can be heard chastising Hamil for her actions.

“Do you realize you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?” he asks.

“Yeah, I tried to kick you ’cause I’m a country girl,” she responds.

Hamil refused medical attention, but officials said they brought her to the ER to ensure she was OK.

The county district attorney said he is charging Hamil with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. The court costs and fines she may face will likely be much more than $80.