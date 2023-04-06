Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some crucial decisions to make for the 2023 NFL Draft.

With 11 draft picks, the Super Bowl champions have a number of ways they could maneuver the draft. As the Super Bowl champions, they hold the last pick in the first round (31st) and almost every other round.

Several draft experts have tabbed the Chiefs’ position needs as wide receiver, defensive line and right tackle. The departure of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Khalen Saunders and Andrew Wylie has opened roster spots for Kansas City to fill.

Here are some draft predictions for the Chiefs’ first round pick with three weeks until the city hosts the draft:

Here is the Chiefs’ entire draft order, as of early April: