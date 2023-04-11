NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City. Image provided by the Kansas City Sports Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the NFL Draft expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the metro area, Kansas City is expected to make a big profit, according to Forbes.

The draft is expected to bring over $100 million to the city. That total is expected to consist of hotels, restaurants, merchandise, transportation and food and beverage sales.

There are over 300,000 people expected to attend, and the event is free, which is similar to last year’s numbers in Las Vegas, Nevada. And the number could reach 600,000, depending on the weather.

“It’s great for Kansas City,” Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

This is another immense event for the city, taking into account the fact they just hosted a Super Bowl parade in February.

“No one can really think of anything that would have been bigger. This is probably the largest sporting event and—possibly even—the largest event our city has ever hosted,” Kathy Nelson, the president, and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC said.

The draft reportedly generated a record $132.8 million for Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019 and $74 million for Dallas, Texas, in 2018.

Also, the city is expected to receive another huge economic boost, with the World Cup coming in 2026.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 at Union Station. You can find out more information here.