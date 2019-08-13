NFL player Corey Ballentine subpoenaed in Simmons murder case

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 08: Corey Ballentine #25 of the New York Giants returns a kickoff against the New York Jets during their Pre Season game at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – New York Giants football player Corey Ballentine will appear as a witness in the preliminary hearing for Francisco Mendez, the man accused of shooting Ballentine and killing his best friend, Dwane Simmons.

Ballentine, 23, was issued a subpoena on August 5, according to court records, and will appear at the preliminary hearing which is set to take place on September 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Mendez, 18, faces seven charges including first-degree premeditated murder; first-degree premeditated attempted murder; and five counts of aggravated robbery.

He was arrested May 1 in connection to a string of robberies that occurred just days before a shooting that injured Ballentine and killed Simmons. Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said that investigators connected Mendez to the robberies and had him in custody before announcing his connection to the shooting on July 12.

On April 28, Topeka Police responded to calls of gunshots at a home and upon arrival, found Dwane Simmons suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His teammate, Corey Ballentine, who was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft just hours before, was transported to Stormont Vail for a gunshot wound.

Ballentine has fully recovered from his injuries and has had a strong start to his NFL career with the Giants.