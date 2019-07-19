NFL will not suspend Chiefs Tyreek Hill

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a workout in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy after the league investigating his involvement in a domestic violence incident involving his 3-year-old son. The league said in a statement Friday, July 19, 2019, that it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

In a press release this morning, the NFL announced that Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be suspended and is eligible to return to all team activities.

Here’s the full statement from the NFL

“Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Throughout this investigation, the NFL’s primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child’s ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.

In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county’s proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.

Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.

“If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

The Chiefs released their statement shortly after:

“We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found thatTyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”

Tyreek Hill said this on Twitter in response to the decision:

Hill hasn’t been allowed to participate in any team-related activities after audio surfaced on the first day of the 2019 NFL Draft in which he discusses injuries suffered by his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be “terrified” of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

On June 7, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced that the criminal investigation into Hill was no longer active, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe did note that he believed the 3-year-old son of Hill and Espinal had been hurt but that he couldn’t prove who did what. That sentiment mirrored Howe’s comments in April when he announced that neither Hill nor his fiancee would be charged with a crime after the initial investigation into the case.