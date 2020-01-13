‘Night to Shine’ looking for formal wear donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The annual Night to Shine event is right around the corner and organizers are asking for your help.

The free event welcomes teens and adults ages 14 and older with special needs to dress up and dance the night away.

Grace Community Church in Topeka organizes the Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored event every year.

Before the big night though, the church also holds a dress drive for those who are going to the event to get formal attire for free.

The church is looking for donations of gently used and clean formal wear, especially dresses size 16 and up. Along with men’s slacks, suits, dress shirts of all sizes.

They need the donations before the two dress drives on January 18 and January 23.

You can drop off the donations to Grace Community Church at 4300 SW Burlingame Road.

You can also text Kelli at 785-249-1229.

This years Night to Shine is on February 7th, 2020.