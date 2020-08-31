No fans allowed at KU sports games to start the fall season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — KU announced Monday that fall sports will start without any fans in attendance.

This includes the first home football game on September 12 against Coastal Carolina. Tailgating will also not be allowed on campus for that game.

There will be no fans inside the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Rock Chalk Park and Rim Rock Farm through September.

KU Chancellor, Douglas A. Girod, said in a news release: “We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks. Our football, volleyball, soccer and cross country contests will not be the same without you there. But this is the right decision for our community at this time.”

KU’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team will continue to evaluate safety conditions with a hope that fans will be allowed back in stadiums after September. An update will come as the second home football game gets closer that is set for October 3.

Girod said if you have tickets to any KU sporting events, the athletics department will contact you over the next few days.