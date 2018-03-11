No injuries in balcony fire at South Topeka apartment complex

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at a South Topeka apartment complex just before before 12 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and flames showing from two different apartment balconies at Cascade Apartments.

Fire investigators said the fire quickly spread from the balcony of one apartment to another. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Investigators said they don’t know exactly what caused the fire, but that it was likely caused by discarded smoking material.

No one was injured in the fire.

The estimated loss is $10,000.