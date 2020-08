TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An early morning fire in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka caused damage to a duplex.

According to dispatchers, the fire was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday and some firefighters were still on the scene four hours later. There are no reports of injuries or a cause.

The duplex is located in the 6800 block of SW Windsong.