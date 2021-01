TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the Topeka Police Department there were no injuries this morning when a Topeka Public Schools bus hit an unoccupied parked car at SW 16th Street and SW Buchanan Street around 8:20 a.m.

The school bus had minor damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Public Schools Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.