Nominations begin for ‘Coolest thing made in Kansas’ contest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The title of coolest thing made in Kansas is up for grabs in 2021. The contest put on by the Kansas Manufacturing Council raises awareness for companies and the products they make in the state.

Anyone can nominate their favorite things on this website through August 27. Then the top 32 businesses with the most nominations will enter a tournament-style bracket to be voted on.

Any business that makes a product using a manufacturing process in Kansas can be nominated.

Last year’s winner was EMP Shield from Burlington. The company makes equipment that can protect an entire home from lightning and power surges.

“In Kansas we have airplanes, we have food products, we have electronic devices, gaming devices, different parts for different types of vehicles, and machinery. I mean the list of things that are made in Kansas is endless,” said Sherriene Jones-Sontag, interim executive director for the Kansas Manufacturing Council.

The 2021 winner will be announced at the Kansas Manufacturing Summit in Mulvane on October 12.

“Even the folks that are in the manufacturing industry, last year they talked about how they weren’t aware of the different products that were made in Kansas,” Jones-Sontag said. “Ultimately our goal is to help raise awareness.”

