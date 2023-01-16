TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosted a program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this day of remembrance.

It included an interactive activity for both children and parents. They made paper clouds and attached their dreams written on rainbow-colored strips of paper.

The discovery center hopes this kind of creative project keeps the conversation going long after the holiday.

“What we’re hoping is that it stimulates conversation, stimulates not only a fun activity that kids and parents can participate in, but drive really important conversations that we need to be having,” said Marty Hillard, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Director of Community Engagement.

The event also featured an audio recording of the famous “I have a dream speech”, and books about the work doctor king accomplished and his lasting legacy.