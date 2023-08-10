TOPEKA (KSNT) – Norsemen Brewing Company will officially open its new southwest Topeka restaurant tomorrow.

Norseman brewing company made plans for an expansion to a location on 29th and Croco back in April. The brewery had the location open without set hours for the last few weeks to get ready for business and to hire enough quality employees.

“We are definitely still hiring, like most places, and have had challenges with hiring,” Owner Jared Rudy said. “However, the group that we’ve formed here at Lakeheim has been awesome to work with.”

Norseman’s ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow. The grand opening will feature the brewery’s full menu for the first time, a beer truck, and even some live music later in the day.

