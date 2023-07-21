RILEY COUNTY (KSNT)- Josh Gering, the Assistant Director for the Riley County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), joined the 27 News Morning Show to discuss recent events and upcoming announcements in Riley County.

To start off the interview, Gering recapped the county’s latest Active Violence Response Training that happened at the beginning of July. RCEMS, the Riley County Police Department and the Manhattan Fire Department worked together to complete that training at Amanda Arnold Elementary School.

This training allows the different community departments to practice what they would do during an active violence situation.

“I think it’s incredibly helpful,” Gering said. “Unfortunately, these events have not slowed down at all…but the training is invaluable. It’s applicable across multiple functions.”

In addition to speaking on the recent training, Gering also provided an update on the construction of the newest EMS Station in Leonardville. This new station will provide around-the-clock care and emergency medical response to the people living in the northern areas of Riley County.

As far as the response from the community about the new station, Gering informed 27 News that it has been entirely positive.

“I think they will benefit a great deal from our presence up there,” he said. “I know historically, we’ve had a little bit longer response times up there to that area because predominately, our presence is in southern Riley County and around the City of Manhattan.”

He said they are really excited to get to know those communities and serve them moving forward.

The EMS Station is set to open in September.

For more information, you can watch the full interview above.