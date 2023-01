TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the call came in at 3:50 Tuesday morning where a suspect robbed the Cenex in the 1900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard.

The suspect fled on foot and no arrest has been made.

No injuries were reported and the scene is still active as of 5:45 a.m.