NOT AGAIN: IHOP reveals new pancake-burgers

(CNN) - The International House of Pancakes is playing with names again. But this time, it's the food that's making the switch.

IHOP announced three new "pancakes": The "Garlic Butter Pancake", the "Loaded Philly Pancake", and the "Big IHOP Pancake" - which is really just a pancake between two meat patties.

The company says they're called pancakes to show that they take is seriously when it comes to making burgers.

You may remember last year when IHOP flipped its "P" upside-down to become The International House of Burgers as part of a new promotion.