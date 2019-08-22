Not as much rain and not nearly as warm

Cooler now, but it warms gradually through the weekend

After big heat and bad mugginess, we slid into a pattern of wetness. Heavy rains have occurred and flash flooding has been a concern.

Clouds will likely dominate for a bit longer as additional showers and thunderstorms cut across the region. We have avoided severe weather and the temperatures have been cooler so there are reasons to celebrate.

Flash flooding occurred overnight in areas of Franklin and Anderson counties. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with a continued easterly breeze. It will even be a little cooler than yesterday. Periods of rain should be expected. It will continue to be unsettled so showers may even last into midday Friday.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 78-81

Wind: E/NE 5-15

It looks mainly dry and summer-like Friday through Sunday. It should be partly sunny with high temps of 85-89. There may even be a few isolated t’storm chances initially.

Looking longer term, a sharply cooler pattern could develop next week. Rain chances would hit in the Monday to Wednesday period and temps may only reach the low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. That would feel much cooler heading into Labor Day weekend. It’s still too early to see how much temperatures change for the holiday itself, but that time is drawing near.

Mild and humid with sprinkles and occasional showers…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



