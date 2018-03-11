Noticeably cooler for today, gradual warm-up through the week

After a cloudy and cool day, some of that cloud cover will gradually start to break apart and move out tonight. Still, it won’t be a crystal clear night as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Some of that cloud cover lingers on into Monday morning, but will continue to thin out and push out as the day progresses. Sunshine will increase through the day as high temperatures get back into the upper 40s and 50s.

High temperatures will gradually climb throughout the work week with mostly sunny conditions in place. 70 degree weather returns for both Thursday and Friday, with a possible rain chance for Friday, as well.

As of right now, Saint Patrick’s Day looks to be a dry and mild one with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 60s. There is a chance of another round of rain moving in as early as that night, with rain chances spilling over into Sunday. However, this is still several days out, so we’ll continue to keep you updated on your holiday weekend forecast right here on KSNT.