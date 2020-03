(KSNT) – CNN reported the United States has now moved to second place for the most reported cases of coronavirus.

In a breaking news tweet, CNN said the U.S. now has “more than 80,800 cases, according to a CNN tally.”

JUST IN: The US now has more coronavirus cases reported than Italy, with more than 80,800 cases, according to a CNN tally. China still leads the global number of reported cases with more than 81,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University https://t.co/r4ghz2Hzoo — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2020

China still leads in the global number of reported cases with over 81,000 people who have tested positive, according to Johns Hopkins University.