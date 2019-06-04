Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Senate

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's state Senate has passed a bill that would make the state the first in the U.S. to ban cat declawing operations.

The proposal is also expected to get a vote in the Assembly later Tuesday.

The bill would subject veterinarians to $1,000 fines for performing the procedure, which involves amputating part of a cat's toes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't said whether he supports the bill.

Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Supporters of a ban include animal welfare advocates, who say declawing is cruel.

The New York Veterinary Medical Society opposed the bill, arguing that declawing should be allowed as a last resort in some circumstances.

Cuomo and the majority of legislators are Democrats.