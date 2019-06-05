Oakland, CA becomes 2nd US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAKLAND (KRON) - Oakland is now the second city in the U.S. to decriminalize magic mushrooms.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to decriminalize the adult use and possession of magic mushrooms and other psychoactive plants.

The decision came after speakers testified that the mushrooms helped them overcome illnesses such as depression and drug addiction.

Voters in Denver approved a similar measure last month.

Magic mushrooms are still illegal under both federal and state laws.