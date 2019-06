Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORONO, Minn. (CNN) - A Minnesota officer got behind a mower to help out an elderly woman.

Orono officer Matt Siltala did a welfare check for a woman last week. Once he made sure she was okay, he asked her about her overgrown grass.

She said she couldn't find help, so Siltala grabbed her mower and cut the front yard.

A picture was shared on Facebook, where people are now asking about helping the woman with her lawn.