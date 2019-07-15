Officer rear-ends bike of fleeing man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has rear-ended the bicycle of a fleeing man in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an officer began pursuing the man early Sunday with emergency lights on because he was a possible suspect in a domestic violence situation. During the pursuit, the bicyclist slowed suddenly. The patrol says that’s when the officer bumped the bike and knocked it over.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police investigators determined that the man wasn’t involved in the domestic violence case. He initially was taken to a hospital before being booked into jail on suspicion of fleeing and eluding, methamphetamine possession and having an outstanding warrant.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show he had a burglary conviction and had absconded from supervision.