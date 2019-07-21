1 arrested in connection with downtown Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man in connection with a shooting in downtown Topeka Saturday night.

John Douglas Logan, 41, of Topeka, was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim of the shooting remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to Topeka Police.

The shooting happened before midnight at the 1200 block of SW Polk St.

Officers found one man with a gunshot wound in his head and a second man with another head injury.

Officials believe it began with a dispute between the two injured men. Both men were taken to the hospital and are considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

Topeka Police says they believe all people involved in the incident have been accounted for and are speaking with witnesses.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.