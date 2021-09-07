UPDATE: Officers take man in custody, wanted for domestic battery

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The man Geary County Sheriff’s Office wanted for domestic battery and obstructing law enforcement is now in custody.

David Paul Jones was taken in custody without incident in a field across from the Walmart, south of I70.

The sheriff’s office notified the public just before 11:30 a.m. that he was found.

The sheriff described DJones as a white male, approximately 5 feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson says Jones is from Dickinson County but often frequents Geary County.

Law enforcement warned residents not to approach the subject and to call 911.

Authorities are looking in the Otter Creek Bridge, Lyons Creek Area, & Red Road, and surrounding area. That area is a few miles south of Junction City.