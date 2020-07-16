Officers search for possible burglary suspect at old steakhouse

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement responded to the scene of a possible burglary in eastern Shawnee County.
A number of Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles could be seen at the former Topeka Steakhouse near Sixth and Dupont. The sheriff’s office says the owner of the property went to the location and saw a suspicious vehicle, which he thought “could be” owned by someone with an outstanding warrant. He then called law enforcement who began searching inside and around the property. Police have not been able to locate the person.