Officers search for possible burglary suspect at old steakhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Concerned Citizens of Topeka group, led by Dale Cushinberry, donated over 100 masks to SENT (Strengthening & Equipping Neighborhoods Together) for the Hi-Crest community.

Nikki Ramirez/Jennings, Executive Director of SENT, said "Today we received a donation of masks from Concerned Citizens of Topeka. The Purpose of this was to help the people get ahead of conflict. A lot of people cannot afford the $2500 fine or even conflict with their neighbors."