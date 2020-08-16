Officials investigate after finding Horton man’s body in creek

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — 55-year-old Darren Blandin was found dead in a creel just South of Troy, on August 13.

A full death investigation is going on now to figure out what happened.

On August 13, just before 10:00 a.m., the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office got a call from someone in the area who reported finding a body in the creek on his land.

When deputies responded to the location, which was South of Troy, Kansas, they found Blandin in a tributary of Rock Creek. The sheriff’s office called KBI to come help that morning.

Blandin was later identified who is from Horton. Authorities don’t know how long he had been in the creek.

An autopsy was done on Friday and doesn’t show foul play at this time, but the full death investigation is ongoing. Authorities are trying to retrace Blandin’s final weeks.

Anyone who has information about this case, or who had contact with Darren Blandin in the months of July or August is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing, and the KBI said nothing further will be released at this time.